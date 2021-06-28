Larne Business Awards 2021: nominations now invited

The 2020 awards had to be postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions, but plans are now underway to give local businesses the pat on the back they deserve now more than ever.

The awards - hosted once again by the Larne Times - recognise the rich and diverse business life that thrives throughout the Larne area.

Supported by key sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the awards are a perfect way to celebrate the wealth of local business talent and entrepreneurship.

Catherine Henderson, LEDCOM with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey and Grace Clements, jpimedia.

With categories covering all aspects of business, they are a popular opportunity to showcase the very best the Larne district has to offer.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “I am delighted that the council is once again supporting the Larne Business Excellence Awards.

“These awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce within our borough and with 13 categories to choose from businesses should find something to suit them.

“Businesses and commerce have been hit hard as a result of Covid-19 yet they have shown true resilience throughout.

At the launch of the 2021 Larne Business Excellence Awards are, front row,from left Nicola Rowles, Director of Development, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council; Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey and Valerie Martin, senior weeklies editor, jpimedia, publishers of the Larne Times. Back row: Catherine Henderson, LEDCOM; Diane Burke, Grace Clements, jpimedia and Niall Curneen, general manager of Larne Football Club, for Brighter Futures.

“This is the ideal opportunity for our wonderful business community to celebrate their good practice and successes and I would encourage them to submit their entries as soon as they can.”

Valerie Martin, senior weeklies editor with jpi media, publisher of the Larne Times, encouraged the whole community to get involved.

“This year, more than ever, the awards are a perfect opportunity to celebrate the work of those involved in business and economy throughout the Larne area.

“There are categories to suit every business - large and small - so let’s make this a bumper year for entries to let everyone in our business community know how much they are appreciated.

“As nominations can be made easily online, there really is no excuse not to get involved!

“I’m excited to announce a new Key Worker of the Year category for individuals, teams or businesses who have been inspiring in their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

“People across the Larne area have shown their generosity and resourcefulness during the pandemic and have formed a crucial part of our communities, with many helping to put something back into society.

“This can also include key workers in the community, so it’s the ideal way to say ‘thank you’ and recognise their efforts.

“We are delighted that once again Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has come board as the headline sponsor for this year’s awards.

“Our thanks too to sponsors Ledcom, Brighter Futures, Larne Port and P&O Ferries for their much-appreciated support,” she said.

Nominations are now invited for all the categories - simply check out here for more details on the category criteria and how to enter.

After all entries have been carefully judged by an independent panel, a shortlist of potential winners will be drawn up.

Some category winners will also be decided by votes submitted by Larne Times’ readers.

Anyone can submit an entry regardless of whether they are an owner, an employee or a satisfied customer, and live or work in the greater Larne area.

The winners will be announced at a glittering black tie gala awards night on Thursday, September 9 in Ballygally Castle Hotel. It promises to be a night of celebration, fun, fine food and entertainment.

Brighter Futures has been chosen as the charity of the evening for the gala event.

Local people are at the heart of this community-based charity with objectives in the fields of sport and recreation, business enterprise and education and training.