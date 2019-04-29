Jobs Fair at The Braid

The Braid Ballymena Town Hall, Museum and Arts Centre in Ballymena will be the venue for the Mid and East Antrim Job Fair on May 14.

The Department for Communities, in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is hosting the event from 11am-4pm.

It will be an opportunity to meet employers and discuss job opportunities and People planning to attend can bring their cv with them on the day.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

There will be jobs available in many sectors, including: administration, care, contact centres, hospitality and manufacturing.

Further information, email employerengagementteam@communities-ni.gov.uk or telephone 028 9090 9338.