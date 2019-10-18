Irish Food Award for Larne-based confectioner

Sea Sugar Handmade Confectionery picked up a bronze award in the recent Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards 2019.

Linda McGibbon, who operates the award-winning confectionery firm, was presented with the industry accolade in Dingle, Co Kerry at the start of October for her rhubarb and vanilla pulled sugar sweets.

Speaking to the Times, Linda said: “I was up against people who make millions of pounds in turnover, so for a tiny wee business from Larne to get an award, it is amazing.

“I had finished in the top five last year and have five Great Taste awards, but to now have the bronze in the Irish Food Awards, it’s brilliant and shows I’m doing something right.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the Blas awards and my customers. This award is the biggest and best thing to happen to my business.”

If you would like to try some of Linda’s award winning sweets, they can be purchased at a number of local venues including the Bank House Whitehead, Ballylagan Organic Farm Straid, Glenarm Castle and The Dairy at Gleno.

For more information about Linda’s firm, check out the Sea Sugar Handmade Confectionery Facebook page.