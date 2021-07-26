High Street Heroes: Minister visits Larne to urge shoppers to nominate retailers

The minister was joined by Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI and representatives of partner organisations involved in Northern Ireland’s High Street Heroes, ahead of the July 31 deadline for voting.

Mr Lyons said: “I am delighted to support the High Street Heroes initiative. Independent retailers are the backbone of village, town and city centres across Northern Ireland. They have played a very important role throughout the pandemic and that will only increase as the recovery accelerates.

“Shoppers enjoy the individual character, expertise and personal service delivered by independent retailers and this is the opportunity to vote for your favourites across the wide range of categories. So whether it is your favourite independent food store, clothing outlet or record shop, go ahead and vote for them as your High Street Heroes.”

Minister for the Economy Gordon Lyons (second from right) and Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, with represenatives from Mid and East Antrim Council, Translink and Larne Traders Group.

Supported by Camelot and Translink, the High Street Heroes categories include: Favourite retail outlet, Convenience Store, Off-Licence, Coffee Shop, Healthcare Retailer, Fashion Retailer, Butcher, Deli, Homeware Retailer, Overall Favourite High Street of the Year, Community COVID-19 Champion and Independent Retail Employee of the Year.

Mr Roberts, said: “With just days left to cast your vote, we would encourage the public to celebrate their favourite local independent retailer and vote for their High Street Heroes. Competition is strong among our 12 different categories, and it is fantastic to see so many turn out online to celebrate their towns and villages’ high streets. Get online now and vote for your High Street Hero today!”

To vote, visit https://retailni.com/high-street-heroes

-- Click here to read: Mid and East Antrim traders urged to register for free for new shop support app

Minister for the Economy Gordon Lyons (left) and Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, in Larne to support the High Street Heroes initiative.

--