Greggs and SPAR team up to create a dozen jobs in Larne

A dozen jobs have been created with the reopening of a newly refurbished store in Larne after a £1m extension.

The SPAR Kilwaughter project also sees Greggs team up with Henderson Retail to open within the store.

It is the second Greggs to open in Larne after the food-on-the-go retailer came to Northern Ireland in 2015, but the first within a SPAR store in the province.

Mark McCammond, director at Henderson Retail, said: “Partnering with one of the UK’s top performing food-on-the-go outlets brings a new selling point to our stores, and we’re excited to see how the business performs in our newly refurbished SPAR Kilwaughter store.”

Raymond Reynolds, Business Development and Property director at Greggs, said: “We are delighted to partner with Henderson’s to provide new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new Greggs shop.”

The refurbished store was the third to reopen during the month of November for the company, which is part of the Henderson Group owner of the SPAR, EUROSPAR and VIVO brands in Northern Ireland.

Mr McCammond continued; “The refurbishment, in which we have invested over £1M, brings even more new services for the area in addition to Greggs, such as a new barista bar coffee experience, a new daily deli hot food counter, a chicken pick ‘n mix bar, our own SPAR bakery and treat counter, plus amenities such as the BP forecourt, Post Office, additional car parking, customer seating area with enhanced toilet facilities, free-to-use ATM and free WIFI.”