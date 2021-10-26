Global Entrepreneurship Week: Programme to include pop-up shops in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates an array of programmes in 180 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business.

This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week takes place locally from November 8-14, with a range of events planned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

They include the pop-up shop initiative which starts on November 8 and runs until December 18 (9am – 5pm).

The pop up shop scheme allows entrepreneurs from across the borough to test-trade for the first time within a retail premises.

Operating at 33-35 High Street, Carrickfergus; 20 Main Street, Larne, and Unit 72, Tower Centre, Ballymena, the scheme allows entrepreneurs from across the borough to test-trade for the first time within a retail premises.

MEA Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey said: “We all need to seize the opportunity to reboot and help those most severely impacted by the economic downturn, rethink together as one global ecosystem and to regenerate lost jobs while helping all economies to rise on an incoming tide of entrepreneurial potential.

“The council is committed to nurturing the abundance of talent it has to achieve bigger and better things for business and benefit the economy as a whole.”

Other events taking place include competitions to win business mentoring, podcasts with experts outlining how to boost your business, networking breakfasts, workshops on digital promotion, online sessions about tendering for lucrative contracts and many more.

A full list of events happening across Mid and East Antrim is available at https://bit.ly/3B0hLF0

