Get your entries in for Larne Business Excellence Awards

Entries are already rolling in for the 2020 Larne Business Excellence Awards ahead of the glittering gala presentation evening in April.

The most prestigious event in the local business calendar, the awards recognise the talent and entrepreneurship that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the area.

Launching the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards at Larne Town Hall are (from left) Dr Norman Apsley, chair, LEDCOM, Anne Donaghy, chief executive, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Terry Ferry, Larne Times editorial.

Hosted by the Larne Times, the awards pay homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is once again the headline sponsor for the awards.

Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “I am delighted that Council is once again supporting the Larne Business Excellence Awards, which are the perfect way to showcase your business.

“There are 13 separate categories this year, so every business should find something to suit them.

Lyn Kernohan, sales executive, Larne Times, Anne Donaghy, chief executive, Mid and East Antrim Council and Niall Curneen, Brighter Futures, general manager, Larne Football Club, at the launch of the Larne Times Business Excellence Awards in Larne Town Hall.

“I would encourage all our local businesses to promote their good practice and submit their entries as soon as they can.

“This year is the first time online entries can be made, which means it is now even more convenient to enter.

“I would like to thank all the sponsors of the awards again this year for their support. For information and guidance please contact Council’s Amplify Team by emailing amplify@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone 028 2563 3363.”

Entries are now being received for the 13 categories which cover all aspects of business and economic life in the Larne area and everyone is encouraged to get involved. New for this year is Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative.

Judging for 11 categories will be carried out by an independent panel. The winners of two categories - Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment and Readers’ Favourite Customer Service - will be decided by readers of the Larne Times.

The winners will be announced at a black tie dinner and awards night in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Wednesday, April 29.

It couldn’t be easier to enter the awards - simply go to larnebusinessawards.co.uk and submit your entry before Friday, March 20.

For more details on the awards, please contact Julie Forde at julie.forde@jpimedia.co.uk or telephone 028 3839 5504