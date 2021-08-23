Further plans revealed for Larne town centre regeneration

As part of the overall regeneration scheme it is proposed to pedestrianise both Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street, and to extend the public footway on Bridge Street by removing the two on-street parking bays.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey said: “It is envisaged that pedestrianising the two streets will create a vibrant and attractive space with the opportunity to develop a café culture and a plaza type area to host small events that will increase footfall in Larne town centre.”

Public realm improvement works were completed in Larne a few years ago with significant investment in new streetscape, furniture and lighting; however, this work did not extend to Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street, proposed pedestrianisation and upgrade.

Cllr McCaughey continued: “The existing two car parking spaces on Bridge Street are not regularly used as there is sufficient parking along Point Street that runs parallel to Dunluce Street. In addition, with a proposed new hotel development planned for this area in the near future, Council believes that this is an opportune time to focus on upgrading Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street to support the overall regeneration of Larne town centre.

“It is hoped that the regeneration works will act as a catalyst for further private and public sector investment in the area.”

In order to assist in the preparation of the funding bid and associated planning application, the council are actively seeking the views of businesses located in the area and also from the wider public.

Cllr McCaughey concluded: “We want to hear from you on your perceptions of this area and express your opinion on the proposed pedestrianisation of Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street and I would encourage as many of you as possible to complete the on-line survey.”

The online survey and proposal plans may be viewed at https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/larne-streets