Fun event will highlight importance of eye checks

Specsavers in Larne will be highlighting the importance of regular eye and hearing checks in partnership with Q Radio on Friday August 2.

Q Radio mid-morning presenter and DJ Ibe Sesay will be at Broadway in Larne town centre, from 10.00 am until 1.00 pm, to chat to shoppers as part of a promotion by the optician chain to highlight optical and audiology health messages.

Face painters will entertain children and the Q radio team will be giving out Specsavers summer goodie bags.

Audiologist Glenn Haveron will carry out free hearing checks in-store if customers wish to book a screening check.

Glenn said: “There are currently 10 million people in the UK who either wear or would benefit from hearing aids and this figure is rising all the time. People of all different age ranges and backgrounds can suffer from hearing loss and many symptoms can be alleviated by wearing hearing aids.

“People can experience hearing loss in various ways including exposure to very loud sounds or prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause permanent damage. Everyone’s hearing will deteriorate at some stage. With age, hair cells in our inner ears lose their efficiency, affecting the sounds that can be heard. It’s recommended that anyone who is over 55 or has hearing loss take a hearing test every two years.

“Typically, it’s the higher frequencies we lose first, making it difficult to distinguish speech from background sounds. Initial signs of hearing loss can include ringing in the ears known as tinnitus.

“Wearing a hearing aid can actually help slow down the rate of deterioration of hearing loss, as hearing aids help the brain to remember how to make sense of sounds.”

The promotion is taking place ahead of National Eye Health Week in September to underline the importance of eye health and having an eye check every two years or earlier if advised by an optician.

Optometry director at Larne Specsavers Darren Caulfield stated: “Having good vision is something many of us take for granted, but it’s not guaranteed. Anyone can develop problems with their eye health and it’s essential to be tested regularly – we advise an eye test every two years.

“We’ve also joined forces with RNIB to educate people about the need for regular eye tests and to help maintain and protect their sight. Today’s eye examinations go beyond how well you see, providing vital early warning signs of various conditions to enable early treatment.”