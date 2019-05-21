Former PSNI station goes on market - for £475,000

It might not be somewhere you chose to spend a night, but this prominent site is being promoted as one of great commercial value.

Former Ballyclare PSNI station is described by vendors Lisney as an 'extensive town centre redevelopment opportunity' which offers a 'prominent roadside location'.

At 0.70 acres and approximately 4,830 sq. ft. the site is "suitable for a wide variety of uses, subject to planning" and a "well known site within Ballyclare".

Lisney is “inviting offers over £475,000 for the site”.

