Former Northern Ireland football star to guest at Hospice golf day in Whitehead

And golf enthusiasts are urged to join the charity event on Sunday, September 26, which will also feature sports broadcaster Jackie Fullerton and motor racing pundit Liam Beckett.

The day is organised by Kevin Haveron and Friends of Northern Ireland Hospsice with Cannon Hyundai Carrickfergus as the main sponsor.

Gibson Wharry, Cannon Hyundai director, said: “We at Cannon Hyundai Carrickfergus are proud to be the headline sponsor of the Friends of Hospice Charity Golf Day. My family, like so many here locally, have been touched by the Hospice, and the important work they do in delivering their specialist services to those who need it most.

Gibson Wharry, sales director, Cannon Motors Hyundai and NI Hospice nurse Shauvaun McKeown with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey and Golf Day event organiser Kevin Haveron.

“I would encourage other local businesses to support this much-loved charity by sponsoring a tee box or donating on the day of the event.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said; “Northern Ireland Hospice is one of my official charities for my term and I am looking forward to supporting a wonderful day at Whitehead Golf Club on Sunday 26th September.”

Thanking Whitehead Golf Club Council for their support and generosity in planning the event, Kevin Haveron continued: “If you can make a donation or sponsor a tee box at this event on the 26th September, it will ensure Northern Ireland Hospice can continue to be there for those who depend on their lifeline care.”

Catherine O’Hara, partnership manager at Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “The Covid pandemic has presented many fundraising challenges for us as a charity.

“We are excited to host one of our first in-person golf events and to be joined by Keith Gillespie, Liam Beckett, and the wonderful Jackie Fullerton.

“We are extremely grateful to Kevin Haveron, his team and the event sponsors who have helped to bring this event to life, helping us raise the vital funds needed to deliver our specialist services to those living with a life-limiting or life-threatening illness.”

It costs just £100 per four ball to play on the day. To book, contact Whitehead Golf Club.

To find out more about the sponsorship opportunities available , contact Catherine O’Hara at: [email protected]

