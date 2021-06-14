EPUKI sponsors defibrillator network in Islandmagee

Ian Luney with ICDA reps.

Energy firm EPUKI have sponsored Islandmagee Community Development Association, which owns and maintains six defibrillators in key locations throughout the area.

The Association currently relies on council grants and local donations for maintenance of the defibrillators, with four machines nearing end of life and two of those now deemed beyond repair after failing maintenance tests.

The sponsorship will assist with the maintenance costs of defibrillators in the local area to provide assurance to the community that they are working efficiently and maintained to a high standard.

EPUKI Commercial Director Ian Luney commented: “As EPUKI look to invest in both the Kilroot and Ballylumford Power Station sites over the coming years, we are delighted to work alongside the Islandmagee Community Development Association to provide essential sponsorship for the maintenance of lifesaving defibrillators.

“The whole community will benefit knowing that there is a network of defibrillators in the local area that are fit for purpose and fully equipped if a situation arises where they are needed.”

‘’We look forward to developing our partnership with the association in the coming months and years in recognition of the vital work they do for the community.’’

Chair of the Islandmagee Community Development Association, Joe Gilpin, added: “Cardiac arrests can happen at any time and with the use of the defibrillators required twice in the last six months for local Islandmagee residents, the safety of our community is paramount. Therefore, the importance of having defibrillators in our area cannot be understated.