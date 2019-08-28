End of an era for Larne’s Thatch bar

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the demolition of The Thatch bar and the former Dan Campbell’s pub.

The application has been made in a bid to make way for a new 24-bedroom hotel which will extend into Point Street.

The Thatch will pull down the shutters for the last time on Sunday September 29.

Owner Nigel McWilliams says it will be the “end of an era” and he will miss the friends he has made over the years, whom he said, were like a “second family”.

However, he added that it would “exciting” for Larne to have a new hotel in the town centre.

The new £3.2m Inver River Hotel has been designed to include a bar, restaurant, function room and rooftop terrace.

It is expected that 37 full and part-time jobs will be created.

The new four-star hotel is being developed by businessmen Stephen Ashe, Mervyn McKay and Raymond Robinson.

Outline planning permission was approved in May.

Speaking previously, Mr. McKay said: “We are very excited about bringing this stylish, boutique hotel to Larne. As the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland continues to thrive, we feel the time is right to build this new, high quality hotel to contribute to the continual development of Larne’s reputation as a great place to visit.”

It is expected that the new hotel will open in September 2020.