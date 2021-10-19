Award winners from The Cottage, Dobbins Inn Hotel, and The Dairy.

Dobbins Inn in Carrickfergus was the winner in the best hotel category, while The Dairy, Gleno won best restaurant during an awards ceremony in Belfast at the weekend.

Both the top prize and the best café prize went to The Cottage Craft Gallery and Coffee Shop in Londonderry.

The competition received almost 15,000 public votes for 107 local businesses across the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland.

Best Scone NI finalists together with host Claire McCollum.

It was launched by the Dairy Council and funded by the European Union in the search to find the best scones in cafés, hotels and restaurants as part of a campaign to support local hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mike Johnston MBE, CEO for the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland commented; “We have been delighted with the support of businesses and the public for this competition. Scones are a special part of the culinary culture of Northern Ireland and the level of engagement we have had has shown how important it is to enjoy a scone with friends and family.

"We were particularly pleased to organise this competition as a way of helping the hospitality sector reopen following COVID lock-down. Cafes, restaurants and hotels are important customers for our dairy companies and the use a lot of milk, butter, cream and cheese, not only in their scones, but also in the many dishes they prepare and serve each day. We have been pleased to work with these hospitality businesses through this competition, and to emphasize the many benefits of dairy products in helping chefs provide delicious food for their customers."

Following the initial voting stage, a judging panel visited the finalists to sample the scones and decide the Best Scones in NI.

The panel consisted of local celebrity chef, Paula McIntyre, food education consultant, Glynis Henderson and Dairy Council NI representative, Valerie Rossborough.