DUP welcomes back business breakfast guests before helping Larne’s Eco Rangers

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking at the East Antrim DUP's business breakfast in Magheramorne House on Friday. Photos by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, MLA Gordon Lyons, who is also Economy Minister, and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, also addressed members of the business community at Magheramorne Estate.

Mr Wilson said: “Great to be able to gather for our East Antrim business breakfast once again. My thanks to all those who attended and our guest speakers, the Mayor, Gordon Lyons MLA and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

Economic recovery, infrastructure investment and “the need to remove the Irish Sea border” were all on the agenda.

Julie Patrick, Cllr Angela Smyth and Sandra Lindsay are pictured at the event.

Later, Sir Jeffrey and colleagues visited the ‘Eco Rangers’ environmental volunteers in Larne to see and help out with “some of the fantastic work the group has been undertaking within the town and across east Antrim to keep their area tidy for the environment, tourism and the local community who enjoy the outdoor spaces and coastal scenery across this beautiful constituency”.

