Customers join in celebrations as Poundland opens new store at Larne retail park

Wilma Bell, an original member of staff from first Poundland store opening in Larne, receives a gift.

Customers joined staff for the opening day celebrations with the discount retailer trebling the size of its premises in the town.

The company has also doubled its workforce to 20 following a move from Murrayfield Shopping Centre.

The 7,000 square feet store is on the site of the former New Look and M&Co shops.

Imogen Taylor with her sister and brother Evelyn and Elijah at the new Larne Poundland.

There was a surprise for Wilma Bell, an original member of staff from the first Poundland store in Larne, who was presented with a gift to mark the occasion.

Lilie Hyslop attended the store opening.

The new Larne Poundland store opened on Saturday

Lily Rose McClinton enjoying the balloons

Jimmy Baxter was one of the first customers to visit the outlet.

Stacey Cottrell with her daughter Ruby exploring the new store.

Elaine Blackburn gets stocked up.