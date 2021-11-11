Customers join in celebrations as Poundland opens new store at Larne retail park
Larne’s retail sector has received a boost with Poundland opening a new store at Laharna Retail Park.
Customers joined staff for the opening day celebrations with the discount retailer trebling the size of its premises in the town.
The company has also doubled its workforce to 20 following a move from Murrayfield Shopping Centre.
The 7,000 square feet store is on the site of the former New Look and M&Co shops.
There was a surprise for Wilma Bell, an original member of staff from the first Poundland store in Larne, who was presented with a gift to mark the occasion.
