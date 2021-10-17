New ShopMEA app now available

The ShopMEA app is now available to the public and offers the best and most exclusive deals, rewards and events from the large network of local retailers and service providers from across the area’s three town centres - Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena.

The app, funded by the Department for Communities’ COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme and launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Recovery Group, forms part of the joint strategy for supporting local businesses to grow and sustain as they navigate the ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

ShopMEA can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store and is packed with special offers and promotions.

Included at the launch of ShopMEA are Gerard Murray and Neil Richardson, Department for Communities with the Mayor Councillor William McCaughey.

As well as providing shoppers with the latest deals and spending rewards, the app will also help people stay connected to what’s happening in their local area, with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about the must-visit attractions.

The ShopMEA app is available to any resident or visitor in Mid and East Antrim, and already interest in it has been great, with many local businesses signed up.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, says this is an exciting time for shoppers and traders alike.

“The ShopMEA app is the ideal shopping companion for anyone wanting to support our local business community, and will place the best deals and events into the hands of more people than ever before.

“Well done to all those involved, particularly the Town Centre Recovery Group, who have been instrumental in supporting our local economy throughout the last 18 months and beyond.

“Mid and East Antrim continues to lead the way in providing innovative ways to reinvigorate the retail and hospitality sectors, and the launch of ShopMEA is a truly exciting development.”

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, said: “ I am greatly encouraged with the work my Department has been undertaking with the Council in delivering a range of projects for our local towns, including this new ShopMEA app, as we return to a new normality and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ShopMEA app will encourage both locals and visitors to enjoy the towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne. It is another excellent example of how the COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme is helping local businesses to not only adapt but also widen their offerings and create new opportunities.”

The ShopMEA app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store today, or find out more over at http://onelink.to/shopmea