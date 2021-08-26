Get voting for the Larne businesses you like best!

Nominations for a wide variety of businesses have now been received and an independent panel of experts will very soon be carefully considering each of these before drawing up a shortlist of potential winners for each category.

For two very special categories, however, it will be readers of the Larne Times who decide the winners!

The Best Customer Service award and Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment award will go to the businesses who receive most votes from YOU, our readers!

It couldn’t be easier to take part - just check out the full details in the image below and get voting!

All you have to do is follow the simple instructions and text your vote for the businesses you think deserve an award.

Don’t forget you can vote as many times as you like.

The closing date for text votes is Monday, August 30 at 12 noon.

The votes for these two categories will be counted and the winners will be announced along with those from the other award categories at the glittering black tie gala presentation and dinner in Ballygally Castle Hotel on Thursday, September 9.

The Larne Business Excellence Awards, hosted by the Larne Times in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, is supported by sponsors LEDCOM, Larne Port / P&O Ferries, Brighter Futures and Caterpillar.

The awards are the perfect way to give businesses in the Larne area a welcome pat on the back.

And what better year could there be to do just that!

Whether it’s a long-established firm or a relatively new operation, the awards provide the opportunity to showcase what they offer to the local area and further afield.

A very special honour - the Lifetime Achievement Award - is also part of the awards ceremony and pays tribute to the outstanding contribution of an individual involved in local business life.