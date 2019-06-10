Caterpillar to host Northern Ireland Chamber and Energy Forum

Manufacturing giant Caterpillar is set to host the latest Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and SONI Energy Forum in its Larne facility next Tuesday June 18.

The event will enable attendees to learn about Caterpillar’s energy strategy and make new connections with colleagues from across the industry. Delegates will also be invited to take an exclusive tour of the Old Glenarm Road facility.

Speakers at the event will include Caterpillar NI’s Director Mark McClure, as well as Environment Manger Stephen Martin. Bob Barbour, CEO Smart Grid Ireland will also present ‘The Energy System in Transition’.

Contributors to a panel discussion, chaired by Naomi McMullan, will include Richard Rodgers, Head of Energy Group at the Department for the Economy, Kevin Shiels, Director of Retail and Consumer Protection at the Utility Regulator and Rodney Doyle, Director of Market Operations EirGrid and General Manager, SEMO.

The event will take place from 9.00-12.00 at Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne.

For more information and to register for a free place at the NI Chamber Energy Forum, visit www.northernirelandchamber.com/events