Cash boost for East Antrim businesses

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has welcomed a cash boost for start-up businesses in East Antrim provided by the British Business Bank.

The British Business Bank has lent more than £500m to small businesses across the UK.

In a statement, Mr. Wilson said: “Start-up loans to small businesses can transform the lives of individuals and kick start economic growth in the economy.

“I am pleased that so many small businesses have started up in East Antrim over the last year with the support of the likes of the British Business Bank and organisations such as LEDCOM, Willowbank Business Park and Carrickfergus Enterprise Park.

“A dynamic economy needs the creation of lots of new businesses, but without sufficient finance it is always difficult for those with business ideas to make a start and I believe that organisations such as the British Business Bank have an important role to play.”