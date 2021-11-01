Carrick Business Awards: final call for nominations

The awards are aimed at recognising the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Carrickfergus area, paying homage to the long history of individual and collective industry upon which local towns have taken root and flourished and the companies which carry on that tradition today.

Hosted by the Carrick Times in partnership with principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, they are the most prestigious event in the local business calendar.

The 14 award categories cover all aspects of business and industry, presenting the opportunity to enter up to two categories.

The judging process will be carried out by an independent judging panel with some categories also going to a reader vote via the Carrick Times.

Anyone can enter/nominate regardless of whether they are an owner, employee or satisfied customer.

By entering, businesses will not only have the opportunity to gain recognition and publicity for their achievements, but also the chance to boost staff morale, company image and customer confidence.

The Carrick Business Excellence Awards will take place at a black tie dinner and awards ceremony in Carrick Golf Club on Thursday, December 2, when the winner of each category will be announced and presented with their award.

It couldn’t be easier to nominate a business for one of the awards. Simply click here and check the criteria for each of the categories to see which would suit the business you would like to nominate.

You can submit your entry online too via the same website.

With categories to suit all types and sizes of business, there really is something for everyone.