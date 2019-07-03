Carnlough boat owner ‘overwhelmed’ by support after theft

Police are appealing for information following a theft from a boat that provides tours of Carnlough Bay for visitors.

Skipper Davy Smyth says that he has been “overwhelmed” by the support of the community following a break-in last Wednesday night.

Well-wishers came down to the harbour to offer support after “Curiosity”, a converted ship’s lifeboat, was burgled.

Davy has been operating Carnlough Bay Boat Tours in “Curiosity” for the past three years.

He takes sightseers on a one mile trip from Carnlough Harbour around Black Rock.

He said that intruders forced open the door before stealing safety equipment, including flares, as well as radios, navigator and plotter and a first aid kit.

He went on to say he believes that the theft was “opportunistic”.

He estimated the value of the stolen equipment to be approximately £2,000.

Davy went on to say that he lost a day’s takings as a result.

However, he was able to replace the equipment from his other boats which enabled him to get back to sea.

He said that he has been “disappointed” by the incident.

He added that he has been “overwhelmed” by good wishes, “kind words and offers of fundraising”.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support being offered. I love this wee village and just want folk to enjoy it too.”

Police in Larne are appealing for information following the theft at Carnlough Harbour overnight on Wednesday 26th June.

Sergeant Bryan said: “Damage was caused to the boat and a number of items including a computers and radios were stolen. If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, please ring 101 reference 323 27/6/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”