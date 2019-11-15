Barry's Amusements in Portrush put up for sale

Barry Amusements in Portrush has been put up for sale.

Barry's Amusements is owned by the Trufelli family and they have informed all stakeholders that the business is to be market for sale as a going concern.

Barry's Amusements, Portrush.

"Our 11 full-time staff have been informed and will be kept in employment throughout the sale process," said the Trufelli family in a statement on Friday morning.

"This is not a decision the family has taken lightly, especially given our 93-year trading history and follows significant and emotional consideration over a prolonged period.

"We understand the special place that Barry’s holds in the hearts of many Northern Ireland families, but none closer than our own."

The Trufelli family went on to thank all of their customers down the years.

"We wish to thank all our customers who have helped sustain Barry’s down the years and our full-time and seasonal employees who have been pivotal to the success of the business.

"We hope your memories of Barry’s are happy ones.

"As family operators, we feel we can no longer give the considerable commitment required to effectively manage the business."

The family has appointed leading business advisory firm Grant Thornton to find a buyer.

"We hope to pass on the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun that Barry’s offers our local and wider community."

The Trufelli family said they would not be providing any further comment until the sale process has concluded.