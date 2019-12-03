£20k app gives boost to tourism sector

Carrickfergus Enterprise has introduced the ‘Experience Northern Ireland App’ following a £20,000 investment in tourism.

Designed to be a one-stop itinerary planning solution for visitors, it is the only app of its kind available.

Featuring must-see destinations in one easy to navigate app, ‘Experience Northern Ireland’, is a brand-new hospitality and tourism platform aimed at heightening awareness of Northern Ireland’s well-known and hidden gem locations whilst boosting footfall to businesses.

Free to use, it enables users to plan ahead whilst visiting Northern Ireland.

Kelli Bagchus, manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise said: “After months of development and testing, we are delighted to launch our brand-new Experience Northern Ireland app. It is the perfect way for a visitor to plan everything from a fun day out, to a five-day tour around Northern Ireland.

“The app creates an all-encompassing trip whether the visitor knows where they want to go or just discover great experiences along the way, we are confident that the itinerary created using the app is exactly what visitors to Northern Ireland need.

“The app isn’t just for holidaymakers; we want to encourage people living locally to explore the wonderful places right on their doorstep and perhaps discover some hidden treasures along their travels.”

Experience Northern Ireland focuses on helping visitors travelling within Northern Ireland create custom holiday itineraries. Visitors are completely in control of the planning as it houses information on accommodation, tour providers, heritage experiences, where to eat and what to do, as well as major attractions to visit all connected in one place.

Times and distances are also calculated automatically to ensure itineraries are maximised, mapping out the journey digitally for ease of travel.

The tourism and hospitality sector is one of the fastest growing in Northern Ireland.

Other businesses in Northern Ireland can now be part of the Experience Northern Ireland App. Contact Kelli at info@xperienceni.com