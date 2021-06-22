Get your Arts fix as Larne Festival goes virtual

Larne Arts Festival will go virtual this year from July 2-4.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has teamed up with local artists, musicians, arts groups and storytellers to help create a special virtual festival promoting the talent in the borough, whilst showcasing the beauty of the Antrim coast.

The festival runs from July 2-4 on council’s Facebook and Youtube channels, with a variety of art demonstrations, storytelling, readings, music and a special virtual art trail of Larne Town Centre.

The programme will aim to support local artists, performers, and arts organisations by highlighting the array of talent within Mid and East Antrim Borough, particularly as the arts sector continues to strive and thrive through these tough times.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr William McCaughey said: “It’s great to see that arts can still be brought to people across the borough even though they can’t physically attend the festival. Arts and Culture play a vital part in terms of our health and wellbeing. It has been great to see how some of our citizens have creatively adapted during the pandemic.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to work with local artists, musicians and performers in the creative industries to produce an exciting virtual art festival. Throughout the pandemic we have maintained a vibrant arts and culture service online, which hopefully brought some light to everyone in these difficult times.”