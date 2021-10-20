Council seeking 'expressions of interest' for public artworks in Carrickfergus, Larne and Ballymena

At least one artwork is to be delivered in each town as part of the scheme, which falls under the Covid-19 Revitalisation Recovery Programme.

The council is open to suggestion as to what form the artworks take; however, the final commission must enliven town centres and make them more welcoming to visitors.

Proposals could include, but are not limited to, the following:

One of Mid and East Antrim Council's previous urban art projects saw 'Umbrella Street' launched in Carrickfergus town centre.

- Sculptures / monuments;

- Wall art / street art;

- Signage / interpretation;;

- Photography displays;

The Larne mosaic by Janet Crymble.

- Lighting / projection displays.

The artworks in whatever form must be symbolically connected in some way through a recurring design motif, theme, material or concept in a way that links the pieces across the three towns.

Expressions of interest can be lodged via the following link – http://e-sourcingni.bravosolution.co.uk

Meanwhile, Larne Renovation Generation is continuing in its mission to bring art outdoors in the town with a new mosaic at the Town Hall steps.