Local talent on stage with Uplift

Local performing arts company Uplift will be bringing ‘Showtime’, a high energy, fun-filled, quality youth production to Theatre at the Mill on Saturday April 8.

This show is sure to be an evening full of excitement and fun as it takes you on a journey through Broadway, both new and old.

You will see medleys from musicals such as: The Lion King, On Your Feet (The Gloria Estefan Musical), Something Rotten, Memphis The Musical, and many more.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see this wonderful production and support local talent.

Since opening its doors, Uplift has seen a great deal of interest from the local community towards the arts. Every week the talented students come to participate in three specific classes. These include Dance, Voice and Stagecraft.

Uplift’s objective is to help the youth of the community, by filling a niche in the market, with Performing Arts,

Uplift strives to be a cornerstone for the local community.

The purpose of Uplift Performing Arts is to encourage each student to pursue their dreams, increase self-confidence and self-esteem, and to explore their artistic talents through a creative outlet in a positive learning environment.

Based in Carrickfergus, Uplift also runs classes in Larne, Greenisland and Whitehead.

A spokesperson explained: “The team at Uplift are proud to fulfil the organisations aims and objectives by encouraging each student to pursue their dreams, inspiring them to explore their artistic talents through a creative outlet in a positive learning environment.

“Every year we aim to produce several shows with our students. These range from variety shows, social performances and fundraising concerts for charities.

“During the summer we also construct a week long summer project with young people of all ages. This is a week of specific classes and workshops that lead to a show within a week. We also produce an annual Christmas Show which is always a wonderful production for our students to be involved in.

“Every show is designed around the abilities of our students to showcase their individual talents.

“‘Showtime’ is a fantastic production with a cast of over 40 talented local artists, showcasing a wide range of musical numbers from Broadway and the West End.

“We are glad to head back to the Theatre at the Mill for this show.

“It’s a brilliant family friendly production with high energy medley’s, breath taking vocals and enchanting actors.

“The staff at Uplift are continually thinking of new show concepts and we look forward at seeing you at our next production.”

The curtain goes up at 7.45pm and tickets, priced £15, or £10 for concessions, are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202.

Alternatively, for further information or to book tickets online, log onto www,theatreatthemill.com. Find out more about Uplift at www.weareuplift.com.