Live screening of the Tempest

In the New Year Theatre at the Mill will have a special treat for Shakespeare fans.
The venue will be screening The Tempest live from the Royal Shakespeare Company on Wednesday January 11, 2017.
On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island.
Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will.
When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.
Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore.
When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.
Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero in this ground-breaking production directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran.
In a unique partnership with Intel, the production will be using today’s most advanced technology in a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s magical play, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience.
This is a live screening from The Royal Shakespeare Company and the show begins at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £12 and £10 (concession) are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online theatreatthemill.com.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.