Live screening of the Tempest

In the New Year Theatre at the Mill will have a special treat for Shakespeare fans.

The venue will be screening The Tempest live from the Royal Shakespeare Company on Wednesday January 11, 2017.

On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island.

Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will.

When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.

Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore.

When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Simon Russell Beale returns to the RSC after 20 years to play Prospero in this ground-breaking production directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

In a unique partnership with Intel, the production will be using today’s most advanced technology in a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s magical play, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience.

This is a live screening from The Royal Shakespeare Company and the show begins at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £12 and £10 (concession) are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online theatreatthemill.com.