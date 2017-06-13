Jersey Boys set to make its NI debut

Belfast’s Grand Opera House is to host the award-winning, smash-hit Broadway and West End musical Jersey Boys as the show makes its Northern Ireland debut in 2018.

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning production will run at the Grand Opera House from Tuesday 11 to Saturday September 22, 2018.

Jersey Boys has been seen by over 24 million people worldwide, received 57 major awards, was resident in London’s West End for nine years, and is the twelfth longest running show in Broadway history, performing a phenomenal 4,642 shows during 11 record-breaking years!

Jersey Boys is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to success and stardom. These four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and Working My Way Back to You.

Ian Wilson, Grand Opera House chief executive, said: “Jersey Boys is one of the most requested shows by Grand Opera House theatregoers so we are delighted to bring this worldwide hit to Northern Ireland for the first time. The show has taken the world by storm since it burst onto the stage in 2005 and still remains one of the must-see productions of all time.”

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, the production is staged by the entire original Broadway creative team led by Des McAnuff, two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Tickets for Jersey Boys at the Grand Opera House go on sale on Thursday 15, June 2017.

For further information and booking go to www.goh.co.uk.