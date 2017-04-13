Haunting comedy from Brassneck Theatre

Belfast’s award-winning Brassneck Theatre Company are back on the road, taking their latest production ‘The Blue Boy of Glentoran’ to theatres across Northern Ireland this Spring.

The show will be staged at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on Thursday April 27 and tickets are on sale now.

‘The Blue Boy of Glentoran’ is set in the Cooley Mountains, Ireland in the winter of 1978.

Jemmy John is a tortured soul. The sheep on the glen and the farm are his life but his younger sister Colleen yearns for something much more. With the help of a local car mechanic, Colleen is determined to escape Glenmore for the chance at a better life... but her older brother is having none of it.

The life-long conflict between these sibling rivals is the catalyst that ignites the shocking events that unfold.

A haunting, absorbing and sensational dark-comedy, ‘The Blue Boy of Glenmore’ is a truly unmissable piece of theatre from the multi award-winning ‘Brassneck Theatre Company’ who brought you, ‘The Holy, Holy Bus’, ‘Man in the Moon’ & ‘A Night with George’.

Formed in April 2007, Brassneck Theatre Company was created in order to satisfy the huge appetite in West Belfast for quality, professional theatre. Brassneck focuses on the development of new writing from its firm West Belfast roots addressing themes of identity, history, culture and religious and racial tolerance.

The productions are premiered in West Belfast, before touring extensively across Ireland and further afield.

After visiting Theatre at the Mill, the production will continue its tour, staging the play in various venues including the Down Arts Centre, The Old Courthouse Theatre Antrim, and The Market Place Theatre in Armagh. The show will finish its run with a week at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from May 9 until May 14.

The curtain will go up on ‘The Blue Boy of Glentoran’ at Theatre at the Mill on Thursday April 27 at 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced £15 (£13 concession) are on sale now from the BOx Office on 9034 0202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com.