Carl Frampton joins fight to save Rough Diamond

Northern Ireland boxing champion Carl Frampton and his wife Christine showed their support for the fight to save ‘The Rough Diamond’, which is currently being staged at Theatre at the Mill.

Taking time out of his busy training schedule, Theatre at the Mill were delighted to have him in their corner on Saturday evening.

The brand new Christmas comedy Last Orders at The Rough Diamond, a warm-hearted and typically bold and brash Belfast take on Christmas runs through to the New Year with a special New Year’s Eve bash on Saturday 31 December.

It may be the most wonderful time of the year but this may be the last Christmas ever at The Rough Diamond for sisters Holly and Ivy in this hilarious new seasonal comedy at Theatre at The Mill.

Famous for playing iconic character Maggie Muff in Belfast’s response to Fifty Shades of Grey, Caroline Curran joins best pal Julie Maxwell to write and star in this Christmas Craic’er comedy, Last Orders at The Rough Diamond.

Everyone hates the sound of ‘last orders’ and when estate agent Pete attempts to put the For Sale sign up on Ivy’s family home, local drinking den and boxing club fists start to fly as the fight to preserve the Rough Diamond begins.

Take a ringside seat and see if this stunning cast including Caroline Curran, Julie Maxwell, Abigail McGibbon, Shaun Blaney and James Doran can rely on the host of rubbered regulars who prop up this local dive to save Christmas.

Will they place all their Christmas cash and cheer on local boxer and odds on favourite Shorty Leg Stewarty? Or, will Holly, Ivy and the gang have to find another Christmas grotto to get blott’oed in next Christmas?

Tickets, priced from £14 - £20, are available from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202 or online theatreatthemill.com. The bar will be open pre and post-performance each show evening.