A week of drama in Larne

Running from March, 6-11 Larne Drama Festival welcomes some of the best of Northern Ireland’s Amateur Dramatics groups to the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre.

From comedy to intrigue, this year’s Festival has something for everyone.

On Monday night the festival will open with Bangor Drama Club’s Lovers by Brian Friel, followed on Tuesday by Bart Players’ production of Hugh Leonard’s wistful and enchanting play Summer.

As the week progresses Wednesday sees Holywood Players take to the stage with Humble Boy by Charlotte Jones and Thursday welcomes The Clarence Players and Maria Carr’s drama The Mai.

Rosemary Drama Group’s production of Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale on Friday night and Theatre3’s comedy Heroes written by Gerald Sibleyras and translated by Tom Stoppard bring the Festival to a close on Friday and Saturday night.

The curtain will rise at 7.30pm each evening.

The presentation of awards for best actor, best actress and best production among others will take place after Saturday night’s play.

Larne Drama Festival has been part of the cultural and arts scene in Larne and Northern Ireland for over 70 years.

Winners of the Larne Festival have gone on to be successful in the Ulster and British Finals.

Festival audiences are up made of old friends and newcomers alike, all out to enjoy a great evening of drama.

For the 2017 Festival, Season Tickets (£25) and Nightly Tickets (£7) are available from the McNeill Theatre Box Office from 7pm each evening.

For more information on the festival and each of the plays, visit Larne Drama Festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LarneDramaFestival.