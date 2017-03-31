Music and sport collide for Trust

‘Go The Distance – Round 2’ takes place in Theatre at The Mill on Thursday April 6 and Friday April 7 at 7.45pm

This musical concert is produced by Ashley Fulton and features young talented singers, performers and sports personalities from across Northern Ireland, with all proceeds from this concert going to The Mary Peters Trust.

Dame Mary Peters said, “Last year Go The Distance raised £10,000 for my charity and because it was such a success we are back this year in Theatre At The Mill.

“Come and hear a wonderful mix of beautiful inspiring music performed by many talented young performers.

“This year the concert will feature the exceptional Adoro, school choirs including the Friends’ Singers, Lisburn and Fairview Primary School, Ballyclare, The Music Studio Ensemble, St Agnes’ Choral Society, LTG & Shelley Lowry School of Speech & Drama and G&L Dance Academy”

After the success of Go The Distance last year in Lisburn, Theatre at the Mill are supporting ‘Round 2’ of this musical extravaganza, where the worlds of ‘sport and music collide’. Audiences will be transported on a musical journey through many genres of music.