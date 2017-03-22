Live screening from New York Met Opera

Theatre at the Mill will be screening a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin from the New York Met Opera on April 22.

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Dmitri Hvorostovsky as the lovestruck Tatiana and the aristocratic Onegin.

Alexey Dolgov sings the role of Lenski, and Robin Ticciati conducts.

Sung in Russian with English subtitles, the three act opera is set in 19th century Russia.

The libretto, organised by the composer and Konstantin Shilovsky, very closely follows certain passages in Alexander Pushkin’s novel in verse, retaining much of his poetry.

Shilovsky contributed M. Triquet’s verses in Act 2, Scene 1, while Tchaikovsky himself arranged the text for Lensky’s arioso in Act 1, Scene 1, and almost all of Prince Gremin’s aria in Act 3, Scene 1.

Eugene Onegin is a well-known example of lyric opera, to which Tchaikovsky added music of a dramatic nature.

The story concerns a selfish hero who lives to regret his blasé rejection of a young woman’s love and his careless incitement of a fatal duel with his best friend.

Eugene Onegin will be screened at Theatre at the Mill at 5.55pn on Saturday April 22.

Tickets, priced £20, or £10 for students, are on sale now from the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202.

Alternatively, for further information or to book tickets online, log onto www,theatreatthemill.com.