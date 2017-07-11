IN FULL: Winners of The Food Awards Northern Ireland 2017

The winners of the 2017 Food Awards Northern Ireland have been revealed.

Two hundred guests were welcomed to Belfast's Crowne Plaza Hotel on Monday night in a celebration of the Northern Irish food industry.

The Food Awards Northern Ireland, which were hosted by broadcaster, Pamela Ballantine, recognised the success of local professionals and establishments.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the Northern Irish food industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.”

“These were the second annual Food Awards Northern Ireland. They are a true reflection of the talent in Northern Ireland and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of Northern Irish food professionals doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“We were very happy to welcome the guests and celebrate with them. Congratulations to all finalists and winners!”

In addition, the awards supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the charity raised £ 1.430, which would help grant magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.

The full list of winners:

Best Indian Establishment: Nu-Delhi Lounge (Belfast)

Best Italian Establishment: Pizza Pomodoro (Coleraine)

Best Mediterranean Establishment: Nora's Palace (Belfast)

Best Oriental Establishment: Thai-Tanic (Belfast)

Fresh Produce Provider of the Year: Quinfresh (Dungannon)

Best World Cuisine: Blue Chicago Grill (Belfast)

Best Mexican Establishment: Kurrito (Belfast)

Best Vegetarian Establishment: The Honest Vegan (Belfast)

Best Seafood Establishment: Fish City (Belfast)

Best Street Food: Slums (Belfast)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Oysters Restaurant (Strabane)

Best Northern Irish Food Producer: Harnett’s Oils (Waringstown)

Wholesale Bakery of the Year: Grahams Bakery (Dromore)

Retail Bakery of the Year: Heatherlea (Bangor)

Best Wholesale Supplier: Express Food Service (Derry / Londonderry)

Cookery School of the Year: Mourne Seafood Cookery School (Kilkeel)

Best of Belfast: Binky´s (Dundonald)

Meat Supplier of the Year: Armstrong Meats (Belfast)

Seafood Supplier of the Year: Still Waters Fishing Ltd (Portavogie)

Best Dessert Outlet: A Slice of Heaven Dessert Cafe Ltd (Donaghadee)

Gastro Pub of the Year: Brothers Restaurant (Ballyclare)

Hotel Restaurant of the Year: The Ballyrobin Country Lodge (Aldergrove)

Takeaway of the Year: The Ruddy Duck Fish House (Holywood)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Down: Blue Bay Café and Bakery (Dundrum)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Armagh: The Bawn Pantry (Hamiltonsbawn)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Fermanagh: The Jolly Sandwich Bar (Enniskillen)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Tyrone: Serendipity Tea Rooms and Gift Shop (Omagh)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Derry / Londonderry: Cafe Storm & Cloud9 (Limavady)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year County Antrim: The Misty Burn (Ballymena)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year Belfast: Harlem Cafe Belfast (Belfast)

Cafe/Bistro of the Year Overall: The Misty Burn (Ballymena)

Restaurant of the Year County Down: Linen Hill Kitchen Deli (Banbridge)

Restaurant of the Year County Armagh: Hungry Monkey (Portadown)

Restaurant of the Year County Fermanagh: Watermill Restaurant (Lisnaskea)

Restaurant of the Year County Tyrone: Dungannon Golf Club Restaurant (Dungannon)

Restaurant of the Year County Derry / Londonderry: Truva Meze & Grill Restaurant (Coleraine)

Restaurant of the Year County Antrim: Greys Restaurant & Deli (Ballyclare)

Restaurant of the Year Overall winner: Watermill Restaurant (Lisnaskea)

Dairy Food Provider of the Year: Mikes Fancy Cheese (Newtownards)

Caterer of the Year: Challas Roast Catering (Belfast)

Chef of the Year: Deanes (Belfast)