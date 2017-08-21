VIDEO: Tourism Ireland adds scenes from 'Eastwatch' to its 'Game of Thrones' tapestry

It’s week six of Tourism Ireland’s 'Game of Thrones' campaign which is rolling out around the world to coincide with season seven, showcasing Northern Ireland to millions of fans.

Tourism Ireland has released another time-lapse video of the weaving of the latest section of its 'Game of Thrones' tapestry, hanging in the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

This week’s section of tapestry includes a collection of scenes from 'Eastwatch', episode five of season seven: in Dragonstone, Daenerys once again convenes her war council.

There, Jon receives a raven from Winterfell, warning that the Night King and his army of Wights are marching towards Eastwatch-by-the-Sea.

After secretly meeting with Jaime, Tyrion rendezvouses with Davos and Gendry to escape Kings Landing and return to Dragonstone. Jon, Jorah, Davos and Gendry are joined by the Hound, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr Tormund Giantsbane, as they lead an expedition beyond the Wall to capture a Wight – alive.

As well as the time-lapse video, Tourism Ireland has also released a cinemagraph (or “living” photograph) again this week as part of the campaign – it’s an animated version of a scene from season six where Daenerys torches the slavers’ ships.

Tourism Ireland’s campaign is under way across the world in 12 different markets – including Great Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, India and the UAE.