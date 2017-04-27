Theatre at the Mill hosts film festival tour

Next week Theatre at the Mill will be hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour over the course of two nights.

The ‘World Tour’ comes hot on the heels of the annual film festival which is held in Canada each year,

The festival draws some of the world’s best film makers and accomplished outdoor heroes to celebrate adventure, the environment, mountain culture and the outdoors through film.

After the festival ends, the films are taken on the road and visit 400 venues in 40 countries around the world.

The Banff films toured the UK for the first time in 2010 and the 2017 Tour will be heading to more venues than ever before – across both the UK and Ireland.

Experience an extraordinary collection of award-winning short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe.

Currently leading the 2017 People’s Choice voting is the inspirational film ‘Four Mums in a Boat’.

This is the gripping story of four women from Yorkshire who take on the gruelling Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge – a 3,000 nautical mile journey known as the ‘world’s toughest row’.

‘Four Mums in a Boat’ will be screened as part of the ‘Red Programme’ on May 11,

Screening as part of the Blue Programme on May 12, ‘Locked In’ documents the story of a team of kayakers as they attempt a committing 13-day first descent in one of the most remote corners of the world.

This year there are two evenings that will ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.

For double the adventure come along both nights for two entirely different film programmes.

Two night discounts are available and there will also be free prize giveaways.

The film festival is held at Theatre at the Mill on Thursday May 11 and Friday May 12 at 7.45pm.

For further information or to book tickets, priced £13.50 (£11.50 concession) or two night tickets for £23, contact the Theatre at the Mill Box Office on 028 9034 0202.

Alternatively, tickets can be booked by logging onto www.theatreatthemill.com.