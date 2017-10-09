Local artist’s fancy footwear wins high praise from Lorraine Kelly

A local artist has enjoyed national exposure for his work after a pair of his hand-painted shoes was featured on Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show.

Louis Humphrey, who is originally from the Craigyhill area of Larne and now lives in Carrickfergus, specialises in creating the unique and ‘wearable’ pieces of art.

And much to the artist’s delight one of the pieces, decorated with scenes from Ernest Shackleton’s expedition to the Antarctic, was shown on the fashion section of the show last Tuesday morning.

Lorraine Kelly has spoken in the past of her fascination with the early 20th century expedition, describing Shackleton as her ‘hero’.

Earlier this year, the presenter retraced the famed explorer’s steps with a trip to the Antarctic.

For Louis, the appearance of his artwork on the show came completely “out of the blue”.

He said: “I sent the shoes in but they didn’t tell me they were going to be using them; it was by sheer luck that a friend spotted the programme and told me.

“To have them shown on the fashion section and to have Lorraine Kelly mention me by name was great.

“She even said they were too pretty to wear and she would keep them as an ornament.”

The heels are not the first pair to have been given a colourful makeover by Louis, who trained at Manchester Art College.

“I used to work on canvas and then I diversified onto shoes,” he said. “It’s interesting to be able to create something that’s wearable and three dimensional.”

He used a number of reference points for the ‘Shackleton Endurance’ heels, including vintage black and white photographs taken during the expedition.

To see more examples of Louis' work, visit his website.