Harry Potter fans split over new movie casting

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is a prequel to the original Harry Potter books/films.
The title and cast of the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them has officially been revealed by Warner Bros.

However, the fans of the wizarding franchise remain split over the casting of the new movie.