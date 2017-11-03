WSBK: Rea on pole for opening race in Qatar

Jonathan Rea has claimed pole position at the final round of the 2017 World Superbike Championship in Qatar.

The Kawasaki rider heads up the front row from Pata Yamaha’s Alex Lowes and Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) for race one, which is scheduled for 18:00 GMT this evening.

Rea, who also topped the times in free practice on Thursday, set his best lap in 1m 56.228s, putting him almost half-a-second clear of Lowes.

The three-time world champion is gunning for his maiden victory under the floodlights at the Losail International Circuit. A double this weekend would be enough to give Rea the all-time points record in the championship, which was set by American rider Colin Edwards in 2002.

Milwaukee Aprilia rider Eugene Laverty was sixth fastest behind team-mate Lorenzo Savadori and Xavi Fores on the Barni Racing Ducati.

Chaz Davies was eighth fastest on the Aruba.it Ducati behind Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha). Welshman Davies and Sykes are locked in battle for second place in the championship, with both riders level on 363 points.