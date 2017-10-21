SUNFLOWER: Sublime Irwin retains trophy at Bishopscourt

Glenn Irwin has won the Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt for the second year running on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati.

The Carrick man, who was also victorious in the first Superbike race at the Co Down circuit on Friday, battled his way through from third place in the wet to edge past Tyco BMW’s Michael Laverty and Alastair Seeley (IFS Yamaha).

Irwin forced his nose in front with a pass on Seeley at turn 2 at the beginning of lap six and from there, the British Superbike star never relinquished the lead.

Laverty, riding the Tyco BMW at Bishopscourt after signing with the Ulster team for 2018, slipped to sixth place before mounting a late charge.

The six-time Sunflower winner battled his way into second place and began to close the deficit to Irwin but it was too little, too late as the PBM Ducati rider wrapped up back-to-back victories in the prestigious race by half-a-second.

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips rode a magnificent race on the MD Racing Suzuki to claim the final rostrum spot after holding off Danny Buchan (MSS Kawasaki), with Seeley and Adam McLean (MSS Kawasaki) completing the top six.

Essex rider Buchan, who won the Sunflower Trophy in 2014 and 2015, earlier claimed victory over Irwin in the second Irish Superbike race on a damp but drying track.

Ross Patterson was an excellent third on the KP Kawasaki ahead of Laverty, with Phillips and Seeley the top six.