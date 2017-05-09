NW200: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

The 2017 Vauxhall International North West 200 is officially underway, with the first machines taking to the 8.9-mi.

A packed week of events sees final practice and qualifying continue on Thursday ahead of the first three races on the evening schedule.

On Saturday, the two seven-lap Superbike races top the bill on a five-race card, which also includes the second Supersport and Superstock races and the Supertwins event.

The practice and race programme this week is as follows:

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

Thursday (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday (Roads closed 5pm-9pm)

Race 1 – HEL Performance Supersport Race

Race 2 – Bayview Hotel Superstock Race

Race 3 – Vauxhall Supertwin Race

Saturday (Roads closed 9.15am-9pm)

Race 1 – Bet McLean.com Supersport Race

Race 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike Race

Race 3 – JM Paterson Supertwin Race

Race 4 – Vauxhall NW200 Superbike Race

Race 5 – CP Hire Superstock Race