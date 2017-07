It is a big week of golf on the North Coast as Portstewart Golf Club hosts the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship, hosted by the Rory Foundation, for the first time.

Defedning champion Rory McIlroy, a four times Major winner, heads up the local challenge along side fellow Major winners, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clkarke.

A general view of the tee box on the 1st hole ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship at Portstewart Golf Club

The four day event gets underway on Thursday and ahead of that our head of sport Richard Mulligan is joined in Portstewart by golf pundit Paul Kelly.