SCHOOLS CUP: Dalriada see off Larne Grammer in second round

Larne Grammer 3 Dalriada 48

Larne Grammar hosted Dalriada School in the second Round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup in a game the Dalriada team won by 48-3.

The game was played in near perfect conditions and provided some excellent schoolboy rugby for the enthusiastic supporters from both schools.

A nervous start from both teams saw both packs of forwards trying to dominate each other with neither gaining much of an advantage and both backlines getting frustrated with their spectating role.

The Larne tactics of driving close ensured they had lots of possession but were unable to make any ground. When they then resorted to kicking in behind the Dalriada defence they had to deal with a dangerous Dalriada counter-attack.

It was from such an instance that Dalriada gained their first points when Ewan Rodgers, playing on the left wing, was on the end of one such counter-attack to score a try out wide on the left.

Paddy Elliott was successful with the conversion to give his team a 7-0 lead.

Almost immediately Larne hit back with a penalty which came as a result of a Dalriada player straying offside in front of their posts. Jonny Farquhar was successful with the kick and the Larne GS team had reduced their deficit to 7-3. With both teams defending well from set pieces the obvious difference between them was the pace of the Dalriada School backs.

Thomas Hunter scored a try from 40 metres out following broken play The conversion was missed but the Dalriada team had a 12-3 lead. Thomas scored another in similar fashion just before the break.

PeterElliott added the conversion to give the Dalriada School team a 19-3 lead at the break.

Five minutes after the restart Thomas Hunter completed his hat-trick with a superb solo run and ridiculous dummy to score an unconverted try out wide on the right which increased the Dalriada lead to 24-3.

From the ensuing kick-off Dalriada produced rugby straight off the training pitch to once again cross the whitewash and to no-one’s surprise it was that man Thomas Hunter yet again – with his fourth try of the game.

Once again Peter Elliott added the two points to put his team 31-3 ahead.

By this stage the Dalriada bench was now empty and Luke Pollock found space to attack the Larne defence before off-loading to Jacob Fleck who used his size and strength to make it to the line for a n unconverted try to put the Dalriada team into an unassailable 36-3 lead.

Ewan Rodgers then scored two tries, one of which was converted by Jacob Fleck, to secure the 48-3 victory for the rampant Dalriada School team.