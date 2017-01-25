ATHLETICS: Lisburn runners recognised at Stormont

Four Lisburn runners collected prizes for their success in this year’s prestigious Novosco 10K Grand Prix at an event in Parliament Buildings Stormont.

James Wallace finished 11th, Ann Terek finished in 7th place, whilst George Morrow (75 years) and Anne Donnelly (60 years), also from Lisburn, were awarded for completing all 13 races.

Over 10,000 runners crossed the finish line in the inaugural Novosco 10k Grand Prix - a major running series of 13 races across four counties.

Ruth Perioli (58-years-old) from Comber received top prize for finishing first in the table.

Eighteen prizes in total were presented at the ceremony, including awards for the top 15 competitors in the final leader board, with a total prize-fund of more than £6,000.

The not-for-profit Novosco Grand Prix is run by ChampionChip Ireland, and sponsored by technology company Novosco, which has committed to sponsoring the series again in 2017.

It is a unique age-graded running competition, incorporating 13 well-respected and established 10k races, includes the Titanic 10k, the Enniskillen 10k, and the Seeley Cup 10k.

Athletes’ average age-graded times over their best six races in the series are used to determine the final standings.

Novosco managing director Patrick McAliskey congratulated the winners: “This was the first year of the Novosco Grand Prix and we had fantastic interest from runners of a wide range of ages and abilities across Northern Ireland. The unique age-graded nature of the Grand Prix makes it an inclusive event, with all competitors in with a chance of seeing their name on the leader board. Congratulations to each of the prize-winners, and to those who completed all of the races. George Morrow in particular is an inspiration, completing all 13 at the age of 75. We look forward to 2017 and encourage runners of all abilities to enter and try to get their names on the leader board.”