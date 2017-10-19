Marquez praise for triple World Superbike champion Rea

MotoGP superstar Marc Marquez has heaped praise on Jonathan Rea following the Ulster rider’s historic three-in-a-row World Superbike title feat.

Rea became the first rider ever to win the crown in three consecutive seasons at Magny-Cours in France at the end of September, earning plaudits from across the motorsport spectrum.

The 30-year-old caught the attention of three-time MotoGP world champion Marquez, who said he hoped the Northern Ireland man would have the opportunity to compete in the premier class in the future.

“Of course it’s impressive because definitely he’s the best rider there with a big margin, I think,” Marquez said.

“In the end I don’t know how many races he won [12], but he won a lot of races. Definitely he’s the best one. Again he’s world champion after last year.

“I hope that maybe some day he comes here to MotoGP or I could meet him in some category to be with him because he’s a good rider.”

Rea’s sole foray into the Grand Prix class came in 2012 when he was granted the chance by Honda to stand in for the injured Casey Stoner in the factory Repsol Honda team.

He impressed with a solid ride to eighth on his debut on the RCV at Misano in Italy before improving to finish seventh at Aragon in Spain.

Rea won his third World Superbike title with five races to spare but he remains focused on rounding off another memorable season by adding more wins at Jerez in Spain this weekend and in Qatar next month, which hosts the final round of the 2017 championship at the Losail International Circuit.