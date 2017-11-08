Josh Elliott returns to Morello Racing fold for Superstock 1000 title bid

Josh Elliott has teamed up with Morello Racing once again to contest the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship in 2018.

Elliott previously won the title with the Norwich-based team in 2015 and is joined by Australian rider Sam Clarke on Kawasaki ZX-10R machinery.

Danny Buchan clinched the title for the team this season and 23-year-old Elliott will be aiming to make it three British crowns for Steve Buckenham’s team next season.

Elliott, who claimed five victories and 11 rostrums on his way to the title two seasons ago, said: “I’m delighted to be back with Steve and Morello Racing and they’ve given me a great opportunity to win my second title.

“I know it’ll be a tough season so I won’t be underestimating anyone and I know I’ll need to be at the top of my game but Steve’s put together a great package and I want to be winning races again.

“Missing the first part of 2017 was tough so it’s nice to have everything secured nice and early and having seen what Danny did on the Kawasaki ZX-10R, I’m looking forward to following in his footsteps,” he added.

“The bike feels great and I’m excited about the year ahead so I can’t wait to go testing and get the ball rolling.”

Elliott was left without a ride at the start of this year after competing for the Tyco BMW team in the Superstock 1000 class in 2016. However, he was handed the chance to stand in for the injured Ian Hutchinson at Knockhill in June and Elliott secured three podiums in the final four races of 2017 to finish ninth overall.

The Co Fermanagh rider also made his debut with the TAS Racing outfit in the MCE British Superbike Championship, replacing the injured Christian Iddon at Snetterton and filling in for Andy Reid at Assen, who suffered a broken leg in a crash at Silverstone.