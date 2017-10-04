WORLD CUP: McAuley highlights boost in belief from Northern Ireland life

Gareth McAuley’s 12-year international career has featured highs and lows but the experienced centre-back considers a Northern Ireland call-up as a boost to belief levels.

It is that enhanced sense of team spirit - the ability to dare to dream - provided by the modern Northern Ireland model that McAuley feels could result in future progress.

World champions Germany arrive in Belfast tomorrow night for Northern Ireland’s penultimate qualifying group challenge. The prospect of ending Germany’s perfect run of eight consecutive wins across Group C serves as extra motivation for McAuley but the priority remains securing Northern Ireland a play-off position.

McAuley admits past squads may have lost focus of the bigger picture in the aftermath of any positive result against a squad of Germany’s stature.

“There’s a completely different mentality within the group,” said McAuley. “With the results and everything that comes with it, everyone wants to be successful and wants the good times to continue.

“I’ll be looking straight to the Norway game and thinking about getting a result there and recovering to do that.

“I think that’s a big thing over the last few years, if we got a result like that we’d have probably hit the town and celebrated and thought happy days!

“When players come here you’ve got that belief and it makes a massive difference.

“A lot of the lads have grown up playing with each other from 10 or younger maybe, certainly they puff their chest out and grow in stature.

“Michael (O’Neill) has gradually given them belief that they are competing at international level and the results back that up.

“You come away here and they’re international footballers and are competing.

“If you get the right breaks you can play higher.

“There’s good players playing further down the leagues who maybe haven’t had the breaks to play at a higher level.”

The West Bromwich Albion defender was forced to miss September’s wins over San Marino and the Czech Republic due to thigh trouble.

“It’s a strange one because with the injury I’ve been able to run all pre-season right the way through,” he said. “My base fitness is very high.

“I’ve been trying to catch up in the three-and-a-half weeks I’ve been back in training with the group.

“Distance-wise shouldn’t be a problem if I get to play.

“Gametime-wise I’ve played 45 for the 23s and 60 against Manchester City which was a good exercise because of the intensity, they limited me to that time.”