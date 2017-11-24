VIDEO | David McDaid: why I chose to sign for Larne over Linfield

David McDaid's decision to sign for Championship Larne over trophy-laden Linfield has caused a stir on Irish League circles this week.

The former Derry City striker surprised everyone when he opted for Inver Park over Windsor last Saturday, and he's been explaining why he made the move.

The 26-year-old revealed the interest shown by manager Tiernan Lynch and a conversation with the club's new owner Kenny Bruce were key drivers in making the switch.

In September millionaire businessman Bruce, co-founder of the highly successful estate agents Purplebricks, unveiled plans to bring substantial investment to Larne Football Club.

His proposals were accepted overwhelming by the club's members, leaving Bruce believing the Championship outfit is on the cusp of 'something fantastic'.

The first statement of intent from the East Antrim outfit came at the weekend when they swooped for former Waterford United player McDaid, notably seeing off marked interest from Premiership Linfield.

David McDaid was snapped up by Larne after a spell at League of Ireland side Waterford United

"A week after the season finished Tiernan rang me and, to be fair, he told me this whole story about the club and where it was going. At the time, I'll be honest, I thought this is nonsense I'm not believing that!"

But after further discussions with Lynch, believe it he did.

And, despite talks with the Blues, McDaid acted on his gut feeling when he spoke with Bruce.

"I met Kenny on the same day I met Linfield. He blew me away with everything. He showed me the plans and I just bought into what he and Tiernan were saying about building the club from the bottom," he said.

McDaid celebrates a goal during his time with Cliftonville

"Building a new stadium, building a new pitch, building from the youth section up. For someone like me who is 26, coming 27, I'm going into my prime years and I want to stay at a club for a couple of years."

This week McDaid accused Blues boss David Healy of ‘sour grapes’ saying he reckons the Linfield manager is ‘under pressure’ after failing to compete with Championship strugglers Larne for his signature.

Healy had a pop at McDaid, who stunned the Belfast giants with his decision to go to Larne, suggesting the striker ‘couldn’t handle’ the challenge of playing for the champions.

“If David Healy really believes that then he forgets I played for Cliftonville, who were champions when I joined, for three years,” blasted McDaid.

Creggan man McDaid in the red and white of Derry City

Video courtesy of Larne Football Club