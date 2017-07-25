SUPERCUPNI: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

The SuperCupNi sees teams from all over the world converge on the North Antrim Coast for a week-long festival of football.

The popular tournament, formerly known as the Milk Cup, attracts some of the top Premier clubs from across the water as well as visitors from USA, New Zealand and China

Keep up to date with the results and fixtures here.

RESULTS - Monday (July 24)

WOMEN’S UNDER-19

Northern Ireland 4 Wales 0

JUNIOR SECTION

Swindon Town 0 North Dublin 0

Fermanagh 0 Club NI 3

First Choice Soccer 0 Sheffield United 2

NC Elite 1 Middlesbrough 2

Londonderry 0 Chivas 2

Cherry Orchard 2 Down 0

Southampton 1 Antrim 1

GPS Bayern 3 M Sports 0

Tyrone 0 Plymouth Argyle 2

Dundalk 1 Strikers 2

Rangers 1 Armagh 1

Colina 0 Man United 3

PREMIER SECTION

Strikers 2 Armagh 0

Komazawa Uni FC 1 O’Higgins 1

Morning Star United 1 Tyrone 3

First Choice Soccer 1 Down 1

Otago 1 Club America 3

Right to Dream 4 Vendee 0

Osasco 0 Londonderry 0

GPS Bayern 1 Fermanagh 0

Newcastle United 1 Antrim 3

FIXTURES - Tuesday (July 25)

JUNIOR SECTION

NOON

Southampton v Cherry Orchard, Clough

Strikers v Swindon Town, Riada 2, Ballymoney

Armagh v North Dublin, Brougshane

Dundalk v NC Elite, Anderson Park, Coleraine

1.30pm

Chivas v Plymouth Argyle, Parker Avenue, Portrush

Tyrone v M Sport, Castlerock

3.30pm

Londonderry v First Choice Soccer, Coleraine Showgrounds

Middlesbrough v GPS Bayern, Clough

5pm

Antrim v Down, Ballymena Showgrounds

Sheffield United v Club NI, Castlerock

7pm

Colina v Rangers, Scroggy Road, Limavady

7.30pm

Fermanagh v Manchester United, 7.30pm, Ballymena Showgrounds

PREMIER SECTION

1.30pm

First Choice Soccer v GPS Bayern, The Warren, Portstewart

3pm

Komazawa v Armagh, Riada 2, Ballymoney

4.30pm

Vendee v Down, The Warren, Portstewart

5pm

Newcastle United v Morning Star United, Riada, Ballymoney

Right to Dream v Fermanagh, Broughshane

Strikers v Osasco, Parker Avenue, Portrush

7pm

O’Higgins v Co Tyrone, Coleraine Showgrounds

Otago v Londonderry, Seahaven, Portstewart

Club America v Antrim, Riada, Ballymoney